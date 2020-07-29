MOPANI Copper Mines Plc has agreed to maintain operations beyond this Friday, July 31, 2020, the date it was originally set to place its operations on care and maintenance, says Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga. In an interview, Mulenga said, however, that talks would continue on the way forward since Mopani had appealed this decision. “We agreed, as you heard, even from the statement they issued to that effect. So, there’ve been discussions with them, which have concluded that they are not proceeding on care and maintenance, so...



