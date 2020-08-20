CARITAS Zambia has wondered why relief beneficiaries are not receiving the full package outlined in the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU). In an interview, Caritas Zambia executive director Eugene Kabilika said despite a balanced diet being laid out, beneficiaries were only receiving part of the package. “What is written and what is supposed to be given by the standards of DMMU is actually a standard diet which provides for carbohydrates, protein and all the necessary things. Like when you talk about maize, talk about beans, kapenta, cooking oil, which...



