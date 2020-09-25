MINES Minister Richard Musukwa says government will ensure that workers at Mopani Copper Mine are protected as discussions for its eventual takeover are expected to be concluded in the shortest possible time. And Musukwa says the purpose of ZCCM-IH increasing its shareholding in Mopani is to have controlling stake, but it will later look for a business partner to operate the mine. Musukwa was responding to various issues raised by the Mineworkers’ Union, who stressed the need for workers to go through a fresh employment process so that they could...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.