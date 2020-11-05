FIRST Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited has posted a record quarterly copper output of over 211,000 metric tonnes in the third quarter of this year, up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, mainly boosted by its Kalumbila-based Sentinel mining unit. And FQM says it is working to manage the logistical challenges presented by the closure of trade borders in response to the Coronavirus pandemic by using alternative routes where feasible. In a statement announcing its 2020 third quarter financial results, FQM posted a total of 211,396 tonnes...



