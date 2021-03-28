ZAMBIA and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will resume virtual discussions on the outstanding issues relating to the economic bailout package on Tuesday, March 30 and continue into the first two weeks of next month. In a statement, Friday, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba announced that talks between the Zambian government and the IMF would resume following the previous round of virtual talks that paused on March 3. Zambia requested for a Fund-backed Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in November, 2020, which is part of the agenda. “A team from...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.