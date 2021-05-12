Former Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda says the continued protests by mine workers over delayed payments of terminal benefits is an indication that government is unable to manage the mines. In an interview, Shamenda said that it was criminal for workers not to be paid when work had been done. “Slavery was abolished a long time ago, if you don’t pay anybody for what they have done, that is criminal! So, slavery was abolished as I said, long time ago. When you work you are supposed to be paid for it....