AN Oxfam research has revealed that Zambia could be suffering from a mining tax gap of up to $560 million per year. And the report has revealed that Zambia could be losing up to $91 million per year from tax avoidance from Mopani Copper Mines. Speaking during the launch of the OXFAM Research Background dubbed “Potential Corporate Tax Avoidance in Zambia’s Mining Sector?” Oxfam policy lead, extractives industries tax and transparency in America, Daniel Mule said revenue collection was a weak link in the governance of extractive value chain. “I…...



