SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has announced that the Treasury has released K1.284 billion, of which K960 million is for outstanding payments to farmers under the 2020/2021 farming season, while K324 million is the 2022 first-quarter operational support fund for public schools. In a statement, Monday, Nkulukusa stated that the K324 million was aimed at facilitating the implementation of free education for all learners at early childhood, primary, and secondary education levels. He stated that the funds would be paid directly to the bank account of each individual school…...



