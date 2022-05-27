THE annual inflation rate for May 2022 has reduced to 10.2 percent from the 11.5 percent recorded in April. And Zambia has recorded a trade surplus of K3.9 billion in April 2022 compared to the K6.0 billion in March. At a media briefing, Thursday, Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said the slowdown in annual inflation was mainly attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for May 2022 decreased to 10.2 percent from 11.5 percent recorded in April 2022. This means that on…...
