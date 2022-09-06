FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has described the conditionalities which the International Monetary Fund attached to the $1.3bn bailout package as “sweet”, saying citizens will see for themselves once the full agreement is published this week. And Dr Musokotwane has dismissed speculations that government intends to remove subsidies on fertiliser. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane says current corruption must be fought as vigorously as historical corruption. Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Dr Musokotwane said the IMF had evolved and it was no longer attaching terrible conditions to its programmes. He said, however, that with the IMF programme, all subsidies would be removed from fuel and that “electricity will also be an issue.” “Give me the conditionality which is painful;…...



