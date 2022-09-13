OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga says citizens should expect a slight increase in fuel pump prices once tax waivers on the commodity are removed. The Ministry of Energy recently announced that it would not extend any waivers on fuel beyond September 30, 2022. In a letter addressed to all managing directors of oil marketing companies, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo informed the OMCs that any oil deliveries made beyond September 30 would be subjected to all applicable taxes. “On 1st July. 2022, the Ministry of Energy granted waivers to Oil Marketing Companies (0MCs) to import diesel, petrol, kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) up to 30th September, 2022. In view of this,…...



