FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government has disbursed the entire allocation of K1.8 billion in the 2022 budget towards school grants, with the final disbursement being K442.2 million. And Dr Musokotwane has directed officials in the ministry to ensure that all schools directly receive their respective grants within the course of the week. According to a statement issued by the ministry, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said the release of the K442.2 million for the 4th quarter grant marked the final disbursement against the total allocation. “Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the release of K442.2 million to all schools marks the final grant allocation under the free education programme and is a promise kept…....



