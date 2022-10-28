GOVERNMENT through the Mines Safety Department (MSD) has suspended exploration activities for Lumwana mine in Lubwe area following complaints of water and air pollution by the host community. In a letter dated 19th October addressed to the company’s chief executive officer, MSD AG director of mines Malfred Moolela said the suspension was with immediate effect. “Following the complaints by Lubwe community with regard to water and air pollution arising from exploration activities by Lumwana mine and in accordance with the provisions of section 75 of the Mines and Minerals Development Act number 11 of 2015, I wish to direct that you cease with immediate effect all exploration activities around Lubwe area and any other equally affected community,” said Moolela. “You are…...



