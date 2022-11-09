THE cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka as measured by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for the month of October has reduced by K312.6. Meanwhile, JCTR has insisted on the need to address public revenue leaks in order to reduce the high cost of living. In a statement, Tuesday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Muchimba Siamachoka attributed the reduction in the BNNB to reduced prices in items such as vegetables, beef, charcoal, among others. “The cost of living for a family of five as measured by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for the month of October 2022 in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.