FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Cabinet has approved a gradual increase in electricity tariffs over a period of five years. And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda has revealed that the commission has noted low levels of compliance in VAT remittance by companies. Speaking during the 2022 economic performance and 2023 budget execution forum, Friday, Dr Musokotwane said in order to attract private investments into electricity generation, the price of electricity ought to increase. “The private generators are saying, ‘look there is no way we can sell you electricity, Zesco, at the price you sell to your customers because then we will not make money’. All I am saying now is that for us to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.