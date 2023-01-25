IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says there is no consensus with China to effect a haircut on Zambia’s debt. And Georgieva says Zambia defaulting on the Eurobond last year made discussions on the country’s debt with commercial creditors complicated. Meanwhile, Georgieva says the IMF will next month convene a meeting with creditors and indebted countries like Zambia, saying it is her hope that negotiations on Zambia’s debt will be accelerated at the said meeting. Further, she says IMF will make another disbursement to Zambia once the first programme review was completed on 1st April, 2023 because the country had met its commitments. Asked, during a public discussion at UNZA on Tuesday, if China would accept the MVP (Minimum Viable Product)…...



