ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says the planned blending of fuel with ethanol will result in a 3 percent reduction in the cost of petroleum pump prices. In an interview, Thursday, Kapala said a pilot project for the blending process will commence in the second quarter of this year. “It is 3 percent reduction, because you see it is significant in the sense, if the price goes up by more than 2.5 percent in that particular month saying there is an increase, if the price goes up by say 2 percent there is no increase in that particular month. But at least we are going to have a 3 percent reduction in the cost of which will be tremendous. The reduction…...



