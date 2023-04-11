GOVERNMENT says it released a total of K15.5 billion to finance public service delivery in March 2023. And the ministry has announced that it has commenced preparations for the 2024 National Budget and the 2024 to 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. According to a statement issued by the ministry, Monday, from the total K15.5 billion, K5 billion went towards transfers, subsidies and social benefits, K5.1 billion towards both domestic and external debt service, among other spendings. “In March 2023, the Government released a total of K15.5 billion to finance public service delivery. Of this amount, K5 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, whilst K5.1 billion was spent on debt service (domestic and external) and dismantling of arrears,…...



