President Hakainde Hichilema being flanked by Zambia National Farmers Union president Jarvis Zimba speaks to journalists during an interview shortly after meeting some fertilizer suppliers at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Center on May 24, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambia National Farmers Union has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to depoliticise the agriculture sector. And President Hichilema says immediate action is needed to deal with the mealie meal shortage in the country. Speaking at State House yesterday when President Hichilema held a consultative meeting with the Grain Producers and Traders Association of Zambia, ZNFU president Jervis Zimba commended the President for depoliticising the fuel sector and urged him to do the same for the agriculture sector. “I think this is a very rare opportunity, if not first of its kind, for farmers to come here and actually interact with you. I think we see this as a very positive development. We also want to congratulate you Mr President…...