THE Mines Cadastre Department says it has evaluated over 700 mining licence applications in readiness for the issuance of mining rights. Last month, the Department disclosed that it had received over 2,000 applications for mining licences since it was reopened late last year. In an interview, Wednesday, Department Director Samuel Maango said the department received a number of applications for people to mine gold in areas such Lumezi, Rufunsa, Mumbwa, among others. “We have evaluated more than 700 so far in readiness for issuance of mining rights, and by next week we will sit to approve the 700. We have got five main areas where people are very much interested and these contain what I would call the hot mineral…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.