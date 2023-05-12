THE cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka as measured by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) has increased by K109.39 for the month of April 2023. The centre says the BNNB for the month of April in Lusaka stood at K9, 112.6 compared to the K9, 003.21 recorded in March. And JCTR Social and Economic Development (SED) Programme Manager Muchimba Siamachoka has urged the government to promote structural equality in the 2024 budget. In a statement, Thursday, Siamachoka attributed the K109.39 increase in the cost of living to price increases in food items such as 4kg onion, 5kg chicken, among others. “The cost of living for a family of…...



