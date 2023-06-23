PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says ensuring internet access for most people must be one of Africa’s agenda items. Speaking at the Inclusive Fintech 2023 Forum in Rwanda, Wednesday, President Hichilema said urban populations took internet for granted, while others could not access it. “For financial inclusion, Fintech, to work properly, the issue of energy becomes important. The separation, inequity between urban and rural populations where we take internet for granted to allow us to use it basically to transact, it is not the case for some of our citizens. So energy access is important and therefore, internet access must be one of our agenda items that this must become available to most of our people. And today, with technology, we are…...



