Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says the debt restructuring agreement is a bad thing for those in the opposition who probably wanted to have a chance of attaining office earlier than the election cycle because it doesn’t give them that opportunity. And Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says it would have been impossible to repay most of the debt in five years’ time. Speaking at a Government/Economics Association of Zambia joint forum, Thursday, Nkulukusa said the deal was, however, good for those in government and the Zambian people because it gave them stability. “When I was in economics, when I was doing my post graduate, my professor told me one thing [that] economics is a simplest…...