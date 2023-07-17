GOVERNMENT has projected that economic growth will average 4.7 percent on an annual basis over the 2024-2026 medium term. Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says in 2024, the growth rate is projected to reach 4.8 percent, 4.3 percent in 2025 and 5.0 percent in 2026. Announcing the release of the Green Paper on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Budget Plan (MTBP) in a statement, Sunday, Nkulukusa said over the 2024-2026 period, government’s economic policies will focus on stimulating economic growth. “Over the 2024-2026 medium term, the government’s economic policies will focus on stimulating economic growth through restoration of macroeconomic stability, attaining debt and fiscal sustainability, facilitating a conducive environment for private sector participation and improving livelihoods, especially for the poor…...



