MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has called for investments in an oil pipeline, saying the TAZAMA pipeline is proving not to be enough. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane has been nominated for the prestigious Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Best of Africa Outstanding Minister Award. Speaking yesterday at a Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Forbes Conference in London, UK, Dr Musokotwane said Zambia’s challenge as a landlocked country had always been how to bring in fuel from the coastline. “Being landlocked, our challenge has always been how to bring fuel from the coastline inside the country. And not just for ourselves as Zambia but also for our colleagues in Congo DRC because our copper mining area is expanding. Congo is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.