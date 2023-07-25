POLICE in Lusaka have formally arrested and charged Chiengi Independent member of parliament Given Katuta for the offence of Common Assault. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Manager Rae Hamonga said Katuta assaulted Times of Zambia photo journalist Henry Chunza shortly after she was suspended and ordered to leave the National Assembly by Speaker Nelly Mutti. “Police have today July 25,2023 formally arrested and charged Honourable Given Katuta Member of Parliament for Chiengi Constituency for the offence of Common Assault Contrary to Section 247 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. This has followed after police at Emmasdale Police Station on the July 21,2023 received a report bordering on Common Assault from M/ Henry…...



