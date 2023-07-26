ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says Zambia’s participation in Sonangol’s refinery project at Lobito will help reduce the prices of fuel in the country. On April 29, 2021, Angola and Zambia signed an MOU which gave an opportunity for Zambia to own a stake in the Lobito Refinery project. And according to the Africa Intelligence, Kapala was in Angola from July 13 to 18, 2023 to study the possibility of the country participating in Sonangol’s refinery project at Lobito on the Atlantic coast, which had a planned capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. Asked in an interview yesterday whether the project may reduce oil prices, Kapala responded in the affirmative, adding that transport costs would also be reduced. “Of course definitely,…...



