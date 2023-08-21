MINISTRY of Local Government Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri has disclosed that government is in receipt of reports of abuse of CDF, and has warned those involved to refrain. And Actionaid Zambia has urged government to ensure timely execution of approved community projects funded by CDF. Speaking during an ActionAid organised dialogue meeting with government officials and some members of parliament, Friday, Phiri said the law would soon catch up with most officers that were abusing CDF. “Let me take this opportunity to tell local authorities through the media that we have received a lot of reports of abuse of CDF. My advice is that please stay away from that. It may be moving slowly but I can…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.