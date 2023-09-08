THE Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) says Zambia’s low economic growth will continue in the short and medium term, considering the heightened upward risks within the global supply chains. And Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the country’s economic outlook for the remainder of 2023 remains favourable. Speaking during the third National Development Coordinating Committee Meeting, Thursday, ZACCI Chief Executive Officer Elvin Nasilele said while the economy had responded favourably to various measures government had put in place, growth had remained low. “Our country’s economic landscape has witnessed substantial transformation encompassing various measures such as policy reforms within the mining sector, increased financial investment in social sectors and a steadfast commitment in achieving macroeconomic stability…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.