FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government seriously thought about introducing tax on mobile money transfers as a way of broadening the tax base. And the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) has welcomed the adjustment on PAYE threshold from K4,800 to K5,100 but says that going forward, government should match it with the rate of inflation. Speaking during a budget symposium, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said service providers were the ones who were discouraging the growth of the mobile money industry through their charges. “We thought very seriously about this because indeed, this is something good that has happened to our country that many of us are able to transact from our phones and also of course…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.