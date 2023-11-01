Chongwe women cook some traditional food during the beyond maize dissemination and public discussion organized by CSPR at Graka Lodge in Chongwe on September 12, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka for October has increased to K9, 294.76 from the K9, 146.06 recorded in September 2023. According to the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB), this signifies an increase of K148.70. In a statement, Tuesday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Muchimba Siamachoka stated that her institution’s research revealed an increase in food items such as roller mealie meal, beans, kapenta and charcoal. “The cost of living for a family of five as measured by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for the month of October in Lusaka stood at K9, 294.76. In comparison to the…...