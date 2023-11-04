THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has disclosed that it has disposed of about 900 Kilograms of assorted meat products for not meeting public health guidelines for public consumption amidst the outbreak of anthrax disease. In a statement, Saturday, LCC Public Relations Officer Nyambe Bulumba cautioned business owners and operators who deal in foodstuffs against violating the Public Health Act and the Food Safety Act. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has disposed of about 900 Kilograms (KGs) of assorted meat products for not meeting public health guidelines for public consumption, amidst the outbreak of anthrax disease in some parts of the country including Lusaka. Following numerous inspections conducted by the council’s public health department, most meat products were found without the…...



