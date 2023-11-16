FORMER Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Caleb Fundanga says the Kwacha has continued to underperform against major convertible currencies because of the delay in finalising the debt restructuring process. The kwacha has lately been trading at an average of K22 and K23 against the dollar. According to the Bank of Zambia rates, the dollar was buying at 23.0147 and selling at 23.0625 as at 12:30 hours yesterday. Last month, government announced that a Memorandum of Understanding had been agreed with Zambia’s Official Creditor Committee (OCC) on the comprehensive debt treatment agreed in June 2023. The Ministry of Finance and National Planning stated that each official creditor would now begin their internal process to sign the MoU. Earlier this week, government…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.