CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government has no intentions of injuring commercial millers’ interests with the introduction of Zambia National Service (ZNS) mealie meal. On Thursday, Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) said government’s cheap mealie meal intervention through ZNS and the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) had negatively impacted commercial millers. In an interview, Mweetwa said ZNS mealie meal’s negative impact on millers was just an inadvertent effect of government’s decision. “There is no intention on the part of the government to begin to injure the commercial interest. There is no intention. It is just inadvertent and we do hope that millers will still be able to mill and sell at a price which is both affordable to our people…...



