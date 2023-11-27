NDOLA City Council Town Clerk George Mulenga says the council came up with the idea of introducing a wheelbarrow vendor levy so that operators could also contribute towards the maintenance of public places. Mulenga, however, says the meeting which the council intended to have with wheelbarrow operators, but has been canceled, was meant to be consultative so that the levy was not imposed on them. But Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo says introducing a wheelbarrow vendor levy is not only nonsensical but the complete opposite of what President Hakainde Hichilema and his team are trying to achieve. After a public uproar, the Ndola City Council announced the withdrawal of a notice issued to wheelbarrow traders on Thursday, inviting them for a…...



