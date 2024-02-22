THE National Biosafety Authority (NBA) says it has seized and destroyed 25 by 25kg bags of suspected GMO mealie meal in Kazungula District of Southern Province. And NBA says its officers are on the ground to ascertain whether the GMO mealie meal that was allegedly stolen in Kasumbalesa could have found itself back into the Zambian side. In a statement, Thursday, NBA Communications Officer Sandra Lombe stated that an unknown trucker was believed to have offloaded the mealie meal in Kazungula. “The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has seized and destroyed twenty-five bags by 25 kilograms of mealie meal that may contain Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in Kazungula-Southern Province. The bags of mealie meal were intercepted by the inspectors and other...



