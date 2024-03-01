CSO Debt Alliance Chairperson Fr Alex Muyebe says the news that China and India have signed agreements to restructure their holdings of Zambia’s debt brings hope that the country’s delayed restructuring process is now getting back on track. Last week, President Hakainde Hichilema disclosed that the remaining two official creditors, China and India, had finally signed Zambia’s debt restructuring agreement. In an interview, Monday, Fr Muyebe said the signing by China, the single biggest creditor, was significant to concluding the first part of debt restructuring. “The news that China and India have signed agreements to restructure their holdings of Zambia’s debt gives us hope that the delayed debt restructuring process for Zambia is now getting back on track. Last year...



