PRICEWATER Coopers (PwC) Country Senior Partner, Andrew Chibuye, says according to his firm’s tabulations, the country had 33 changes in the mining tax policy between 2008 and 2021/2022. Speaking on Diamond TV’s “This Day” programme Chibuye said Zambia’s copper production had declined or stagnated due to inconsistencies in the mining tax policy. When asked how the anticipated increase in copper production would impact the economy, Chibuye said there was need to interrogate why the mining sector had not grown. “Zambia I think has never produced more than a million tonnes of copper. In fact Zambia’s peak performance was many decades ago. Now many decades ago Zambia’s population was what? Nine, 10 million somewhere there and the copper engine or the...



