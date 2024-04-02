THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) says it has taken possession of Investrust Bank PLC with effect from Tuesday April 2, 2024. In a statement, Tuesday, BOZ explained that the possession of the bank had been necessitated by the shareholders’ failure to resolve its insolvency. “NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Section 64 of the Banking and Financial Services Act No. 7 of 2017 (BFSA), the Bank of Zambia has taken possession of INVESTRUST BANK PLC with effect from April 2, 2024.The possession of the bank has been necessitated by its insolvency. The Bank of Zambia has had numerous engagements with the shareholders to recapitalise the bank. Unfortunately, the shareholders have been unable to resolve the insolvency. Under the circumstances,...



