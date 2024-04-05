THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it regrets the intermittent supply of diesel currently being experienced at some filling stations in some parts of the country. ERB says the purported localised fuel shortage may be due to logistical challenges by some Oil Marketing Companies to supply retail sites that may not have the products. In a statement, Friday, ERB Public Relations Manager Namukolo Kasumpa disclosed that as at April 4, 2024, the country had 109,124,335.96 liters of diesel and 19,418,938.94 liters of petrol, which was enough to cover the national requirements of petroleum products. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) wishes to assure members of the public that it is aware of and regrets the intermittent supply of Diesel currently being...



