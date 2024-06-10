Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT says it released K14.4 billion in May 2024 to finance public service delivery of which K1 billion was for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, among others. And government says K7.3 billion was spent on both domestic and external debt service in the month of May. In a statement, Sunday, Secretary to Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said government released K328.8 million under the capital expenditure category. “In May 2024, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning released K14.4 billion to finance public service delivery. Of this amount, K1 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, K1.8 billion for implementation of various developmental programmes and general operations, while K328.8 million was released for capital expenditure. Furthermore, K7.3 billion was spent...