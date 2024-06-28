ECONOMIST Dr Lubinda Haabazoka says there will be no Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to talk about this year due to reduced economic activities as a result of the scarce electricity. Commenting on Zesco’s recent revelation that it would now ration power outside planned timings, Haabazoka said government made a mistake by doing a complete overhaul of various specialists in most institutions, including Zesco. “There is no GDP to talk about this year. There will be no GDP to talk about because there will be low economic activities. Because if in my house there is power for two hours, now imagine we have welders, you can imagine, how can you weld in a gate in two hours for example? It’s impossible....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.