AS long as we continue with monthly adjustments of fuel, and most of it being upwards, we will not be able to manage inflation, says economist Bright Chizonde. Another economist, Emmanuel Zulu, has predicted that the country will not achieve its single digit inflation rate target this year. On Thursday, The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) disclosed that the annual inflation for June 2024 had increased to 15.2 percent from 14.7 percent recorded in May 2024. In an interview, Friday, Chizonde said the monthly fuel review was a difficult policy and predicted that food inflation would continue to be on the rise due to the effects of drought. “First of all, the fact we have got food and non-food items moving...



