NAPSA has signed a financing agreement with Maamba Collieries Limited to invest $200 million in form of debt to finance the firm’s 300MW coal power plant Phase II Project. NAPSA Board Chairperson, Shipango Muteto, says the authority is projected to earn up to $107.6 million in interest from the project. At a media briefing, Tuesday, Muteto said other local investors would finance an additional $100 million to the project. “Maamba phase two is estimated to cost up to USD400 million. This will be financed by debt of about USD300 million and equity of USD100 million. The authority has signed a financing agreement with Maamba collieries limited to invest up to $200 million in form of debt financing towards the project....



