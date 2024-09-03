MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says Zambia’s’ 74.5 percent score in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit means that the country now stands a chance of actualising its aspiration of becoming a regional aviation hub. While recounting that the country performed badly in a similar audit conducted in 2009 where it scored 35.4 percent, Tayali expressed delight at the new rating. In a statement, Monday, Tayali disclosed that Zambia’s new aviation score was above the global average mark. “I am sure that the country is aware that we did receive auditors from the International Civil Aviation Organization who basically were here to conduct an audit on a number of issues what are known as major safety concerns...



