THE Cotton Board of Zambia says the current levels of cotton production in the country is not enough to feed the revamped Mulungushi Textiles. Board Chief Executive Officer Sunduzwayo Banda says a better pricing mechanism and good quality seeds will help improve cotton production in the country. In an interview, Friday, Banda said the cotton sector had lost farmers because of low prices that were being offered. “The two drivers that are going to improve the productivity that is going to feed Mulungushi Textiles: one, is the quality of inputs; improve on the quality of inputs. We need better seeds and better inputs in terms of chemicals and pesticides that we are using and extension services. We need a well-funded...



