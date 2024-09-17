AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri has expressed confidence that the pro-longed hours of load-shedding will not affect agriculture production. In an interview, asked if he had fear that the pro-longed hours of load-shedding would affect winter maize production, Phiri said Zesco had been very helpful when contacted to assist farmers. “To answer your question, your question is the load-shedding, is it not affecting production and therefore risking food security? I want to be very very fair to Zesco, they have been expeditionary positive once we contact them to say such and such a farmer is getting stressed. As I said even milling companies, there was one milling company that came, the milling company that is being assisted by Mr Peter Cotton,...