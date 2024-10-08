THE Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has observed a lack of supervision on public infrastructure projects. Speaking during the 2025 national budget symposium recently, EIZ vice-president for Policy, National Development and Public Relations Kennedy Musonda noted that in some instances, the agencies responsible for implementing projects lacked the capacity to supervise them. “Some of the challenges that we see is that some of our infrastructure public projects lack supervision. You would find that the authorising or implementing agency does not have the capacity to supervise the project. This is one aspect that we have noticed. Some of these projects that we have require external parties to supervise the works, so we are still advising that we need to look at...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here