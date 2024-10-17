THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning has noted with concern that over K1 billion in non-tax revenues has not been remitted. According to a statement released by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury, the Accountant General had submitted a report indicating that the outstanding non-tax revenue which should have been paid to ministries and agencies of the government by various stakeholders totalled K1,078,158,586.39. “Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, says a report by the Office of the Accountant General that over K1 billion non-tax revenue (levies, fees, penalties and fines) remained unremitted by mid-year is a matter of great concern and the situation needs to be redressed. According to a report submitted by the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here