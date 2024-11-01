THE annual inflation rate for October 2024 has risen to 15.7 percent from 15.6 percent in September 2024, indicating a 0.1 percent increase. And the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) says between October 2023 and October 2024, the national average price for a 25kg bag of Breakfast Mealie Meal increased from K288.46 to K341.11, while the price of a 25kg bag of Roller Mealie Meal rose from K238.29 to K293.22. During a media briefing, Thursday, Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda attributed the increase in the annual inflation rate to price movements of food items. “Annual inflation for October 2024 increased to 15.7 percent from 15.6 percent recorded in September, 2024. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased...



